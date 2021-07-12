Toronto FC star speaks out against racist abuse of England players after Euro final

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore, center, celebrates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Crew with teammates from left, forward Tsubasa Endoh, defender Omar Gonzalez and forward Patrick Mullins during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Altidore added his voice Monday to the chorus decrying the racist abuse of Black England players after the Euro 2020 final. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Raoux