Japan imposes new virus measures in Tokyo ahead of Olympics

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, center, announces that Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa will be applied for pre-emergency status under a new prevention law during a government task force meeting at the prime minister's office Friday, April 9, 2021, in Tokyo. Japan announced Friday that it will raise the coronavirus alert level in Tokyo to allow tougher measures to curb the rapid spread of a more contagious variant ahead of the Summer Olympics. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool)