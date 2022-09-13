Collaros, Gittens, Jefferson named CFL top performers for Week 14

Toronto Argonauts wide receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (19) reaches out to make a touchdown as Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Antoine Pruneau (6) is unable to stop him, during second half CFL football action in Ottawa on Saturday, Sept. 10. Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros, Gittens and Blue Bombers defensive lineman Willie Jefferson have been named the CFL's top performers for Week 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang