Caicedo, Dajome score, Whitecaps beat Galaxy 2-1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — It took more than two months but the Vancouver Whitecaps finally snapped their eight-game winless streak.
Deiber Caicedo and Cristian Dajome scored second-half goals and the Whitecaps earned a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night.
It was Vancouver's first win since defeating CF Montreal on May 8. The 'Caps went 0-6-2 between victories.
"The reality is that in this league, you win two or three games in a row and so many things change," said coach Marc Dos Santos. "Even with the run that we had right now, we’re three points behind that (playoff) line. Things change very quickly.
"The guys believe in each other and believed we could turn things around."
Dajome capped the scoring for the Whitecaps (4-7-3) in the 77th minute on a give-and-go with Brian White.
Caicedo tied it in the 48th with a low-hard volley off a rebound.
"I think overall, with the game we played, with the passion, the commitment, a group that doesn’t put their heads down, keep fighting, we deserve fully the three points tonight," added Dos Santos.
Rayan Raveloson opened the scoring in the fifth minute for the Galaxy (8-6-0) with a header of Victor Vazquez’s cross.
"It’s important because we get out of the slump that we were in," said Vancouver's Dajome through a translator. "At the end of the day, these three points can give us the confidence to keep going and keep pushing in the games that are coming."
With files from The Associated Press.