Elgin Baylor, silky-smooth Lakers Hall of Famer, dies at 86

FILE - NBA Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor speaks at an event before an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles, in this Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, file photo. Elgin Baylor, the Lakers’ 11-time NBA All-Star, died Monday, March 22, 2021, of natural causes. He was 86. The Lakers announced that Baylor died in Los Angeles with his wife, Elaine, and daughter Krystal by his side.(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)