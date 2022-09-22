Canadian forward Deanne Rose sidelined by Achilles injury playing for Reading

Trinidad and Tobago's goalkeeper Kimira Forbes catches the ball as Canada's Deanne Rose looks on during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Rose has been sidelined "for an extended period: after suffering an Achilles injury playing for Reading FC in its season opener in its Barclays Women's Super League season opener. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Fernando Llano