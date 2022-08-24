2016 champion Kerber out of US Open; says she's pregnant

FILE - Germany's Angelique Kerber waves after defeating France's Kristina Mladenovic during their women's singles tennis match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, June 27, 2022. Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, because she is pregnant, announcing the news via social media by joking that “two against one just isn’t a fair competition” and posting a string of emojis that included a baby bottle. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)