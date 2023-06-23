Former NFL star Collinsworth nearly began pro career in CFL

NBC Sports play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico, left, sits next to color commentator Cris Collinsworth before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Miami Dolphins, in Inglewood, Calif., Dec. 11, 2022. It took 42 years, but Cris Collinsworth is finally part of the CFL. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jae C. Hong