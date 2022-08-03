Raptors to host Jazz in Edmonton and Celtics in Montreal as part of pre-season

Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes, left, tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden during the first half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 25, 2022, in Philadelphia.The team announced Wednesday it will host Utah Jazz on Oct. 2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, and then the Boston Celtics, Oct. 14 at Montreal’s Bell Centre as part of the eighth NBA Canada Series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Slocum