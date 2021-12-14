Stampeders sign defensive back Tre Roberson to contract extension through 2023

CALGARY - The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Tre Roberson to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
Roberson returned to the Stampeders in October after a stint with the NFL's Chicago Bears. He made three regular-season starts at cornerback, recording nine tackles and forcing a fumble. Roberson also started the Western semifinal.
He was a CFL all-star in 2019 and was Calgary’s nominee for outstanding rookie in 2018 and outstanding defensive player in 2019.
His late interception in the 2018 Grey Cup clinched the Stampeders' championship victory over the Ottawa Redblacks.
Roberson has 104 tackles, 10 interceptions, 18 knockdowns, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 35 career regular-season games with Calgary.
“Tre has established himself as one of the top defensive backs in the CFL and I’m pleased that he has made this commitment to the Stampeders,” Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said in a release. “With his coverage skills and playmaking ability, he will be a very important part of our defence over the next two seasons.”
The Stampeders also signed four other Americans -- defensive linemen Yurik Bethune and Tracy Sprinkle, offensive lineman D.J. Coker and running back Aca’Cedric Ware -- and Canadian linebacker Brad Cowan.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2021.