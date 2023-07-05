Top-ranked Canadian amateur Monet Chun one of four Canucks at U.S. Women's Open

Canada's Monet Chun watches her shot land on the green on the third hole during the first day of action at the CP Women's Open, Thursday, August 25, 2022 in Ottawa.Chun knows she's good. This week, she'll get to see just how good.The product of Richmond Hill, Ont., is one of four Canadians who will tee off at the U.S. Women's Open, the third major of the women's golf season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld