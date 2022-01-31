Team Canada's Einarson remains undefeated at Scotties with 10-5 win over Alberta

Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson looks over the shoulder of Alberta skip Laura Walker at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Einarson, two-time defending champion, improved to 4-0 at the Canadian women's curling championship after she skipped Team Canada to a 10-5 win over Alberta's Laura Walker in Monday's afternoon draw. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan