Toronto Argonauts sign Canadian linebackers Cameron Judge, Paul Kozachuk to contracts

The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian linebackers Cameron Judge and Paul Kozachuk.
Judge, 26, was the West Division's top Canadian last season after registering 61 tackles, 11 special-teams tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery with Saskatchewan. The six-foot-two, 235-pound Montreal native was taken second overall in 2017 CFL draft and appeared in 38 games with the Riders, accumulating 102 tackles, 18 special-teams tackles, seven sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one touchdown.
"Cameron is a game-changer," Argos defensive co-ordinator Glen Young said in a statement. "He’s intelligent, tough, extremely versatile and a great tackler.
"He is everything you look for, not only in a linebacker but in a great defensive leader. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be able to work with an athlete of this calibre.”
Kozachuk, 26, played 30 games over two seasons with Montreal (2018-2019). The native of London, Ont., recorded 17 special-teams tackles and one defensive tackle over that span.
BOMBERS SIGN RECEIVER/RETURNER
WINNIPEG — The Blue Bombers signed American receiver/returner Quadree Henderson on Wednesday.
The five-foot-eight, 190-pound Henderson comes to the CFL after spending time in the NFL. He appeared in five games as a returner with the New York Giants in 2018 and has also been on the practice roster with the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Henderson was an all-American in 2016 at Pittsburgh, leading the FBS with 1,166 total return yards. Over three seasons at Pitt, he had 98 carries for 887 yards, 45 catches for 473 yards and 13 total TDs (seven coming on kick returns).
ROUGHRIDERS SIGN AMERICAN OL OKEKE
REGINA — American offensive lineman Chidi Okeke signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Wednesday.
The six-foot-five, 315-pound Okeke signed with the Washington Football Team as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and on the Miami Dolphins practice roster.
Okeke played collegiately at Tennessee State University (2017-18) after transferring from Louisiana State University.
The Riders also announced defensive back Shamar Busby, offensive linemen Lanard Bonner and Devon Johnson and defensive lineman Kelcy Quarles have all been released. Busby is a Canadian player while the other three are Americans.
Saskatchewan also revealed American receiver Artavis Scott has retired to accept a coaching opportunity.
ALOUETTES SIGN FOUR AMERICANS
MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes signed linebacker Kentrell Brothers, defensive back Reggie Floyd, kicker Matt Mengel and running back Juwan Washington on Wednesday.
All four are Americans.
The six-foot-one, 242-pound Brothers appeared in 51 career games with the NFL's Minnesota Vikings, registering 55 tackles mainly on special teams. Brothers spent his collegiate career at the University of Missouri.
Floyd attended the Arizona Cardinals training camp in 2020 after playing safety at Virginia Tech University, starting 36-of-51 games there.
Mengel played in the Spring Football League last fall, helping the Conquerors win the championship and kicking a 55-yard field goal in the victory.
The five-foot-seven, 190-pound Washington ran for 2,699 yards and 25 TDs in 45 games over four seasons at San Diego State University. He also had 33 catches for 284 yards and three touchdowns.
TICATS SIGN SIX AMERICAN DEFENSIVE BACKS
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats bolstered their secondary Wednesday by signing American defensive backs Kameron Kelly, Marko Myers, Desmond Lawrence, Herb Waters, Anthoula Kelly and Daniel Brown.
Kelly, 24, played 14 games with the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, registering 19 tackles, one interception and one pass defended. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys in 2018.
Myers most recently spent time with the XFL’s Seattle Dragons (2020) and NFL’s New York Jets (2019) after attending the Calgary Stampeders training camp in 2019. He was also signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad in 2018.
Lawrence was with the NFL’s Detroit Lions (2017-18) before stints with the Alliance of American Football's Atlanta Legends (2019) and XFL’s DC Defenders (2020).
Waters spent three seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers (2016-18) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2018) before playing with the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020.
Kelly played five games for the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020, collecting 23 combined tackles and eight passes defended.
Brown played 41 games over four seasons at the University of Nevada, Reno (2016-19).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021.