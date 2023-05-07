Maple Leafs, Oilers benefiting from trade deadline moves in playoffs

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan O'Reilly (90) protects the puck from Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman (77) during second period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Toronto on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Acquired by the Maple Leafs from the St. Louis Blues ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the veteran forward and teammate Noel Acciari quickly hopped on a plane and were in the lineup that night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette