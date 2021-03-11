Portable, rapid-testing units grease wheels in Calgary curling bubble, Canadian sport

The Hyris Bcube unit is shown as Lab techs Mandy Chan and Maura Hooper work with the first swab samples to be tested for COVID-19 at the Canadian Sport Institute Calgary biochemistry lab in Calgary on January 15, 2020. The men curling in the Canadian championship don't much care there's a small, silver box processing their nasal and throat swabs in a matter of hours, but the result it produces matters deeply to them. A portable rapid-test unit the size of a tissue box not only greased the wheels for the curling bubble in Calgary, but it's also used in other sports across Canada to test for the COVID-19 virus. The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee purchased 17 Hyris Bcube units from Songbird Life Sciences in Guelph, Ont., and tasked Own The Podium with their deployment. Eight units at the Canadian Sport Institute Calgary churned through tests on opening day of the Tim Hortons Brier to get the men on the ice that night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - CSI Calgary Photos, Dave Holland