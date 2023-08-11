Raptors announce training camp to be held in Vancouver area

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) reacts after scoring during first half NBA basketball action against the Miami Heat, in Toronto on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The Raptors are returning to British Columbia for training camp. The NBA club announced Friday that it will open camp for the 2023-24 season on Oct. 3 at Christine Sinclair Community Centre in Burnaby. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov