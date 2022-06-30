Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

FILE - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during Game 3 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco on May 7, 2022. The Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)