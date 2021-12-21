Tuesday's Schedule
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
Tampa Bay 4 Vegas 3
Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd
Carolina at Boston, ppd
Winnipeg at Nashville, ppd
Florida at Chicago, ppd
Anaheim at Calgary, ppd
St. Louis at Ottawa, ppd
Arizona at Seattle, ppd
Vancouver at San Jose, ppd
---
AHL
Lehigh Valley 2 Hershey 1
Milwaukee 2 Rockford 0
San Jose 4 Colorado 1
Utica at Belleville, ppd.
W-B/Scranton at Toronto, ppd.
Manitoba at Texas, ppd.
---
NBA
New York 105 Detroit 91
Miami 125 Indiana 96
New Orleans 111 Portland 97
Dallas 114 Minnesota 102
Phoenix 108 L.A. Lakers 90
Washington at Brooklyn, ppd
---
NFL
L.A. Rams 20 Seattle 10
Philadelphia 27 Washington 17
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2021.