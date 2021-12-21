Tuesday's Schedule

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Tampa Bay 4 Vegas 3

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, ppd

Carolina at Boston, ppd

Winnipeg at Nashville, ppd

Florida at Chicago, ppd

Anaheim at Calgary, ppd

St. Louis at Ottawa, ppd

Arizona at Seattle, ppd

Vancouver at San Jose, ppd

---

AHL

Lehigh Valley 2 Hershey 1

Milwaukee 2 Rockford 0

San Jose 4 Colorado 1

Utica at Belleville, ppd.

W-B/Scranton at Toronto, ppd.

Manitoba at Texas, ppd.

---

NBA

New York 105 Detroit 91

Miami 125 Indiana 96

New Orleans 111 Portland 97

Dallas 114 Minnesota 102

Phoenix 108 L.A. Lakers 90

Washington at Brooklyn, ppd

---

NFL

L.A. Rams 20 Seattle 10

Philadelphia 27 Washington 17

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.