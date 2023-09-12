Tuesday's Scoreboard
MLB
American League
Texas 6 Toronto 3
Minnesota 3 Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 6 Houston 2
Seattle 8 L.A. Angels 0
New York Yankees 3 Boston 2, 1st game
New York Yankees 4 Boston 1, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 6 Kansas City 2, 1st game
Kansas City 11 Chicago White Sox 10, 2nd game
National League
Atlanta 7 Philadelphia 6 (10 innings)
Pittsburgh 5 Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 7 Arizona 4
Milwaukee 3 Miami 1
Colorado 6 Chicago Cubs 4
L.A. Dodgers 11 San Diego 2
Interleague
St. Louis 5 Baltimore 2
Cleveland 3 San Francisco 1
Cincinnati 6 Detroit 5 (10 innings)
---