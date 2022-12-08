Canadians Gilles, Poirier on pace for a career-first Grand Prix Final medal

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada perform during the ice dance rhythm dance of the ISU figure skating Grand Prix Espoo 2022 competition in Espoo, Finland, Friday Nov. 25, 2022. Gilles and Poirier captured gold in both of their ISU Grand Prix assignments, setting the Canadians up as a favourite to claim the Final title this week in Turin, Italy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lehtikuva, Antti Aimo-Koivisto