Pospisil, Auger-Aliassime combine for narrow Davis Cup win over South Korea

Canada's Vasek Pospisil returns to Tommy Paul of the United States during first round action at the National Bank Open tennis tournament Tuesday August 9, 2022 in Montreal. Vasek Pospisil won his opening singles match, then teamed with Felix Auger-Aliassime to take deciding doubles match as Canada won its opening tie at the Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament 2-1 over South Korea on Tuesday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson