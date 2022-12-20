Condo shooting victims include grandfather of Leafs defenceman Mete

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray (30) stops a Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) shot as Victor Mete (98) defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Detroit. The grandfather of Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Victor Mete was among those killed in a mass shooting in Vaughan, Ontario on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Paul Sancya