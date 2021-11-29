AP Source: Mariners finalizing deal with Cy Young winner Ray

FILE -Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Robbie Ray throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Seattle Mariners are finalizing a contract with American League Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 on the condition of anonymity because Ray still must undergo a physical and the deal has not been signed. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)