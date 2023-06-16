Vancouver Canucks buy out defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson's contract

Vancouver Canucks' Oliver Ekman-Larsson (23) celebrates with teammate Elias Pettersson (40) after scoring a goal during first period NHL hockey action against the New York Islanders, in Elmont, N.Y., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. The Vancouver Canucks have bought out Oliver Ekman-Larsson, making the defenceman an unrestricted free agent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Franklin II