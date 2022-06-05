Fratello chosen for Chuck Daly achievement award

FILE - Memphis Grizzlies coach Mike Fratello speaks to center Pau Gasol, of Spain, in the second half of the Grizzlies' NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Dec. 23, 2006, in Memphis, Tenn. Fratello was announced Sunday, June 5, 2022 as this year's winner of the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award by the National Basketball Coaches Association. (AP Photo/Lance Murphey)