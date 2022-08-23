Ken Dryden gets personal, remembering historic 1972 hockey showdown in "The Series"

The cover for the book "The Series: What I Remember, What it Felt Like, What it Feels Like Now" by Ken Dryden is shown in this undated handout photo. Ken Dryden didn't want to write a book about the Summit Series. The Hall of Fame goalie had helped in projects about the historic 1972 games between Canada and Russia in the past, but whenever someone asked him to pen his own thoughts and memories, he politely declined. The stories have already been told, Dryden said. Then COVID-19 hit. With the borders closed and his kids and grandkids living in the U.S., his plans for Christmas 2020 quickly changed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - McClelland & Stewart