Canadian Damian Warner wins sixth straight Gotzis decathlon event

Damian Warner, of Canada, competes in a Men's heptathlon 60 meters hurdles heat at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, March 19, 2022. Warner won the 2022 Hypo Meeting Gotzis with a score of 8,797.

This was the sixth year the London, Ont,, native has won the Gotzis decathlon event, not including pandemic-cancelled 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS-AP/Petr David Josek