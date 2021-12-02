Amihere, Pellington among Canadian women to keep an eye on this NCAA season

Serbia's Yvonne Anderson (12) drives to the basket ahead of Canada's Laeticia Amihere, left, during a women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Saitama, Japan, Monday, July 26, 2021.Nearly four months after Canada's women's basketball team was bounced from the Tokyo Olympics in the opening round, Laeticia Amihere can look back at the positives of playing on the biggest stage of her career. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charlie Neibergall