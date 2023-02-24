Former SFU player Hartnagle continuing his father's passion with company

Matt Hartnagle, shown in a handout photo, is continuing his father's passion. In 2001, Steven Hartnagle began Blackfly Lures, a company that produces handmade fishing products. Matt, a former offensive lineman at Simon Fraser University, took over the business in 2019 after his father passed away following a year-long battle with cancer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Matt Hartnagle **MANDATORY CREDIT**