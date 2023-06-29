Report: New women's hockey league projected to launch in January after PHF purchase

Los Angeles Dodgers owner and chairman Mark Walter, left, introduces to the baseball team ownership group, tennis champion Billie Jean King at a news conference in Los Angeles, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. According to multiple reports, the Mark Walter Group acquired “certain assets” of the Premier Hockey Federation on Thursday. The Associated Press is also reporting that, as a result, a new league is projected to launch in January.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Alex Gallardo