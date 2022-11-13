Canada's Henry to miss World Cup; Hutchinson, 39, on roster

FILE - Canada's Atiba Hutchinson celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against El Salvador during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Feb. 2, 2022. Hutchinson was among 26 players picked for the World Cup roster Sunday, Nov. 13, by coach John Herdman. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)