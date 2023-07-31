Canada wins four gold medals on opening day of para-swimming world championships

Aurelie Rivard took top spot in the women's 50-metre freestyle S10 final on Monday to cap a strong opening day for Canada at the para-swimming world championships. Rivard competes during the Women's 200m Individual Medley SM10 Final of the swimming competition at the Commonwealth Games, at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kirsty Wigglesworth