CEBL's Guelph Nighthawks are moving to Calgary to play in a larger market

Official game ball of the Canadian Elite Basketball League sits courtside ahead of CEBL game action between the Scarborough Shooting Stars and Guelph Nighthawks in Guelph, Ont., on May 26, 2022. The Guelph Nighthawks are moving to Calgary. In a strategic move to a bigger market, the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday that the Guelph franchise will call Calgary home as of the 2023 season, and will play at WinSport Events Centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn