Bayern Munich signs South Korean defender Kim Min-jae from Italian champion Napoli

FILE - Napoli's Kim Min-Jae, left, battles for a head ball with Lazio's Elseid Hysaj during the Serie A soccer match between Napoli and Lazio, at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, Italy, on March 3, 2023. Bayern Munich has signed South Korean defender Kim Min-jae from Italian champion Napoli for a reported fee of 50 million euros ($55 million). The Bavarian powerhouse said Tuesday that the 26-year-old Kim signed a five-year deal through June 2028 and will wear the No. 3. (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP, File)