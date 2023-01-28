Canadian Stephen Eustaquio scores to help FC Porto win Portuguese League Cup

Croatia's Luka Modric, left, vies for the ball with Canada's Stephen Eustaquio during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Canada, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Canadian international Stephen Eustaquio scored from distance to help FC Porto win to Portuguese League Cup with a 2-0 win over Sporting CP on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Martin Meissner

LEIRIA, Portugal - Canadian international Stephen Eustaquio scored from distance to help FC Porto hoist the Portuguese League Cup with a 2-0 win over Sporting Lisbon on Saturday.

Taking a layoff from a teammate outside the Sporting penalty box, Eustaquio hammered a right-footed shot that a diving Adan, Sporting's Spanish goalkeeper, got his hands to but could not stop.

Sporting were reduced to 10 men with 18 minutes remaining when Paulinho was shown a second yellow card for catching a chasing Porto player in the face with his arm.

A header by an unmarked Ivan Marcano in front of goal in the 86th minute sealed the win for Porto.

The 26-year-old Eustaquio, a midfielder, has won 28 caps for Canada and played in two of Canada's World Cup games in Qatar before being sidelined by injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2023

