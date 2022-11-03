Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns the ball to Gilles Simon of France during their third round match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, in Paris, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michel Euler