VANCOUVER - The B.C. Lions signed linebacker Kevin Francis, quarterback Isaac Harker and offensive lineman Jamar McGloster on Wednesday.
Francis is a Canadian while Harker and McGloster are Americans.
Francis, 28, of Toronto, appeared in 12 regular-season games last year with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The six-foot-five, 220-pound Francis had three tackles and two special-teams tackles.
Francis has spent four seasons with Saskatchewan (2016-18, 2021) as well as one with Ottawa (2019). He has appeared in 64 career regular-season games, registering 18 tackles, 39 special-teams tackles and two forced fumbles.
Harker, 26, spent the last two seasons with Saskatchewan. The six-foot, 195-pound quarterback completed 70-of-97 passes for 706 yards with five interceptions in 32 regular-season appearances.
McGloster, 26, appeared in five games last season with the Ottawa Redblacks. He also spent part of the '19 season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.
