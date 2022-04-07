Celebration tour a sendoff for veteran Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe

Canada's goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe reacts in a penalty shootout during the women's final soccer match against Sweden at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. After backstopping the Canadians to an Olympic championship in Tokyo last summer, the 35-year-old Labbe announced her retirement in January and closed out her professional career with Paris-Saint Germain. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)