Scotty Bowman moves on from job as Blackhawks adviser

FILE - Eleven-time Stanley Cup champion Scotty Bowman answers questions as he is introduced as the new senior advisor for hockey operations for the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, July 31, 2008. Scotty Bowman says he no longer works for the Chicago Blackhawks as of July 1, 2022. The Hockey Hall of Famer who won the Stanley Cup nine times as a coach had been a senior hockey operations adviser since 2008. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)