Saskatchewan Roughriders sign Canadian receiver Schaffer-Baker to two-year extension

Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker (89) runs downfield as Montreal Alouettes defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy (24) tries to catch up during second half CFL football action in Regina on Saturday, July 2, 2022. The Roughriders signed Schaffer-Baker to a two-year contract extension through the 2025 season on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu