Oilers' offence rises to the occasion in first-round series win over Kings

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74), defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) and Darnell Nurse celebrate the team's 5-4 win against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 29, 2023, as Kings' Anze Kopitar (11) skates past them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jae C. Hong