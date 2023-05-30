Spencer Carbery hired as Capitals coach after 2 seasons as Maple Leafs assistant

FILE - Spencer Carbery assistant for the Toronto Maple Leafs looks on as Referee Trevor Hanson (14) has a word with Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe, not seen, during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The Washington Capitals have hired Carbery as their next coach, the team announced Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)