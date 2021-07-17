Maple Leafs sign goalie Joseph Woll to one-year, two-way extension

Boston College goaltender Joseph Woll (31) makes a save on a shot by Harvard forward Michael Floodstrand (44) in the third period during the first round of the Beanpot NCAA college hockey tournament in Boston, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The Toronto Maple Leafs have added to their depth in net, signing goalie Woll to an extension.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Charles Krupa

 CAK

TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs have reinforced their depth in net, signing goalie Joseph Woll to an extension.

The one-year, two-way deal is worth a league-minimum US$750,000.

The Leafs announced the news Saturday as NHL teams finalize their protected lists ahead of Wednesday's expansion draft.

Woll, 23, has yet to appear in an NHL game after being picked 62nd overall by Toronto in the 2016 entry draft.

The native of Dardenne Prairie, Mo., has played 47 games with the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies, recording a 18-23-3 record with a .884 save percentage and a 3.68 goals-against average.

Woll previously played for Boston College, putting up a .919 save percentage and 2.51 goals-against average in 101 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.