Vancouver Canucks acquire defenceman Bear, forward Pederson from Carolina Hurricanes

Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) tries to evade Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Ethan Bear (25) as he handles the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. The struggling Vancouver Canucks bolstered their lineup on Friday with the acquisition of defenceman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson from the Carolina in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Seward