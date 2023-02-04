Nunavut speedskater wins three gold ulus at Arctic Winter Games

Iqaluit speedskater Akutaq Williamson Bathory celebrates at the Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo, Alta. in this undated handout photo. Akutaq Williamson Bathory will be heading home to Iqaluit with three gold ulus from the Arctic Winter Games, medals named and shaped after traditional Inuit knives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Team Nunavut *MANDATORY CREDIT*