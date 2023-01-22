NORTH BAY, Ont. - Kyle Jackson's third-period goal was the winner as the North Bay Battalion edged the Sudbury Wolves 2-1 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.
Jackson scored with 3:50 into the period.
Matvey Petrov opened scoring for North Bay (30-11-2) in the first minute of the second period.
Dom DiVincentiis made 20 saves for the win.
David Goyette replied for Sudbury (17-19-5) as goaltender Kevyn Brassard stopped 32 shots.
Elsewhere in the OHL:
---
STORM 6 FRONTENACS 2
GUELPH, Ont. — Max Namestnikov scored twice to power the Storm past Kingston.
Jake Karabela, Chandler Romeo, Michael Buchinger and Charlie Paquette also scored for Guelph (19-19-5).
Christopher Thibodeau and Thomas Budnick had goals for the Frontenacs (21-20-2).
---
ATTACK 4 67'S 1
OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Gavin Bryant had a goal and an assist as the Attack defeated Ottawa.
Colby Barlow, Cedrick Guindon and Kaleb Lawrence chipped in for Owen Sound (23-15-5).
Henry Mews was the lone scorer for the 67's (31-9-2).
---
RANGERS 5 KNIGHTS 2
LONDON, Ont. — Francesco Arcuri struck twice as Kitchener downed the Knights.
Reid Valade, Danny Zhilkin and Francesco Pinelli rounded out the attack for the Rangers (18-20-2).
Easton Cowan and Ruslan Gazizov supplied the offence for London (28-12-1).
---
STEELHEADS 5 ICEDOGS 4
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Luke Misa scored the winner with two minutes left to play as the Steelheads edged Niagara.
Kai Schwindt, James Hardie, Justin DeZoete and Porter Martone also scored as Mississauga (21-18-4) won its third straight.
Daniel Michaud had two goals for the IceDogs (8-25-7), while Alex Assadourian and Andrew LeBlanc also scored. Niagara is winless in its last 10 games.
---
OTTERS 5 FIREBIRDS 2
FLINT, Mich. — Noah Sedore scored three goals as the Erie Otters defeated Flint Firebirds.
Malcolm Spence and Pano Fimis also scored for Erie (14-23-1-3).
Braeden Kressler and Coulson Pitre scored once for Flint (21-19-2-1).
—
GENERALS 9 SPITFIRES 5
OSHAWA, Ont. — Cameron Butler scored twice as the Oshawa Generals topped the Windsor Spitfires.
Luca D'Amato, Ryder McIntyre, Joseph Serpa, Dylan Roobroeck, Ryan Gagnier, Stuart Rolofs and Calum Ritchie also scored for the Generals (16-21-1-3).
Liam Greentree scored three goals while Matthew Maggio scored twice for Windsor (28-10-3-1).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2023.