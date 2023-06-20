Rested CF Montreal ‘excited’ by return to Stade Saputo against Nashville SC

Minnesota United midfielder Hassani Dotson (31) falls to the ground after a tackle by CF Montreal midfielder Mathieu Choiniere (29) during first half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, June 10, 2023. CF Montreal returned from the last Major League Soccer international break at the end of March with three consecutive losses, conceding 10 goals and scoring none. This time around, the club is looking to return on the front foot with another impressive result at Stade Saputo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler