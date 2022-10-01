OTTAWA - The Ottawa Redblacks fired head coach Paul LaPolice on Saturday.
The move comes after Ottawa dropped a 34-19 decision Friday night to the B.C. Lions. That left the Redblacks with a CFL-worst 3-11 record.
More coming.
