NHL suspends Canadiens forward Paquette two games for boarding

Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette, left, and Anaheim Ducks forward Sonny Milano fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ringo H.W. Chiu

 RC

NEW YORK - The NHL has suspended Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette two games without pay for boarding Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras.

The incident occurred in the first period of the Ducks' 4-2 win over visiting Montreal on Sunday.

Paquette was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding.

Paquette will forfeit US$9,500 in salary. He will be eligible to return when Montreal hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2021.

