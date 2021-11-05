QB Trevor Harris ready to start for Alouettes against Blue Bombers

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Trevor Harris throws a pass during second half CFL football action against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Montreal, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The nine-year CFL quarterback, who was traded from Edmonton last month, will be under centre when the Alouettes (6-5) visit the CFL-leading Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-1) at IG Field. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes